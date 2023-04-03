Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its Brand Ambassadors

Speaking about the collaboration,Yatin Gupte, chairman and managing director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility, said, "We are pleased to onboard Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements. We, at Wardwizard, are making consistent efforts to offer products that today’s style-conscious consumers want to improve their style statement. This collaboration will fuel our passion to create and provide stylish products to consumers and strengthen our bond with them.”