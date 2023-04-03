Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its Brand Ambassadors

This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses.
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, the manufacturers of electric two-wheelers under the brand name "Joy e-bike’, has announced on boarding the famous Bollywood duo, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement the Bollywood duo will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
During the period of association, the glamorous and powerful image of the couple will complement the lifestyle and lively products that Joy E-bike has to offer to its customers. Their mass appeal will add more value to the brand reputation and bring the products to life on screen.
Speaking about the collaboration,Yatin Gupte, chairman and managing director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility, said, "We are pleased to onboard Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements. We, at Wardwizard, are making consistent efforts to offer products that today’s style-conscious consumers want to improve their style statement. This collaboration will fuel our passion to create and provide stylish products to consumers and strengthen our bond with them.”