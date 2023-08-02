Warner Bros Discovery to revamp ad sales division

In the new leadership structure, Jon Diament will lead the ad and partner strategy.
In a recent report by Reuters, Warner Bros Discovery has said that it would restructure its advertising sales division including the leadership team, as the entertainment major seeks to address a downturn in ad demand.
Advertising agency partners will now work with dedicated sales leaders and teams providing them with direct access to a variety of brands under the company’s umbrella.
As per the report, in the new leadership structure, Jon Diament will lead the ad and partner strategy.
Ryan Gould will take on a newly created role to head the digital team to oversee the company’s advertising, programmatic sales and data strategy.