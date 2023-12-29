Warner Brothers unveils an OOH campaign for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

The campaign, executed and conceptualised by Posterscope, features a 3D cutout displayed on an LED screen in the middle of the sea.
Warner Brothers has recently unveiled a campaign in Mumbai for the upcoming movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The campaign was executed by Posterscope, an Out-of-Home (OOH) specialist agency from dentsu India.
The campaign featured a life-like 3D cutout displayed on an LED barge at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. This unique installation sought to encapsulate the essence of the movie, showcasing the power of Aquaman on the seas.
The strategic placement of this display at Juhu Beach, a prominent spot for culture and entertainment in Mumbai, aimed to capture the attention of passersby and create sustained visibility over a span of 10 days leading up to the movie's release.
Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing director, Posterscope India, added, "Turning Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom promotion into an awe-inspiring spectacle was our mission. We went beyond conventional DOOH methods and introduced a colossal sculpture in the heart of the Arabian Sea, creating a buzz that rippled through the city. Our innovative approach extended to utilizing barge DOOH media creatively, transforming Aquaman into a roadblock sensation that captured everyone's imagination."