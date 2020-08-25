WarnerMedia appoints TheSmallBigIdea as its Social Media Agency for HBO and WB Brands in India

The full-service digital agency is tasked with increasing reach by using social media to build brand awareness in new markets, strengthen affinity in existing markets through relevant engagement and by developing a distinct voice to drive publicity.
TheSmallBigIdea has recently been appointed as WarnerMedia’s social media agency for HBO and WB, the global media and entertainment company’s two English-language movie channels in India.
The full-service digital agency is tasked with increasing reach by using social media to build brand awareness in new markets, strengthen affinity in existing markets through relevant engagement and by developing a distinct voice to drive publicity. TheSmallBigIdea, has considerable experience in working with entertainment brands, and is known for its data-driven creative approach and an understanding of driving engagement beyond India’s metros.
With some of the world’s most famous movie franchises on both channels, TheSmallBigIdea will create localised and bespoke communication to build viewer interest within newer audience demographics in tier 2 and 3 cities. Their mandate includes Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for HBO and WB respectively.
Speaking on the appointment, Siddharth Jain, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia, said, “TheSmallBigIdea will elevate our social media strategy for the vibrant English-language entertainment portfolio. HBO and WB already have a huge fan following on social, but with the agency’s strategic support, creative and data-driven approach, we’re looking forward to taking this to the next level.”
Co-founder and CEO of TheSmallBigIdea, Harikrishnan Pillai, added: “TheSmallBigIdea and the team at WB and HBO are all aligned to our goals. While maintaining the current conversation with the core audience base in metros, we intend to reach out and build a new audience base. We have formulated a market-specific strategy, built on the back of some of the world’s leading blockbusters.”
Earlier this year, TheSmallBigIdea rolled out a multi-language campaign for HBO to promote ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’. Targeting India’s southern and northern states, the campaign generated conversations and drove substantial engagement.