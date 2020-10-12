'Washbo Lorbo Jeetbore', Medimix tweaks Kolkata Knight Riders tagline

Medimix partnered with the Kolkata Knight Riders as their Official SkinFit and Hygiene Partner for IPL 2020 with an aim to reach out to the masses and spread awareness on the benefits of using Ayurvedic products.
Cricket is a religion in India and is played and celebrated by everyone, irrespective of age, gender and geographies. Recently, Medimix partnered with the Kolkata Knight Riders as their Official SkinFit and Hygiene Partner for IPL 2020 with an aim to reach out to the masses and spread awareness on the benefits of using Ayurvedic products.
To keep the spirits high of the game and to further celebrate the association of Medimix with KKR, the brand launched an anthem “Washbo Lorbo Jeetbore”. The anthem is a highly inspirational music video to spread the message of washing hands and encouraging everyone to keep their hygiene intact. The delivery of the message is fun and engaging to reach out to people in a manner that they would do it.
Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited said, “The new cricket season has come as a breather for people in the current situation. People are looking forward to celebrate cricket more than ever before. This was an opportunity for us to further leverage our association with Kolkata Knight Riders and create something which goes well with the ongoing cricket extravaganza. The musical anthem has just done that right, spreading the awareness of personal hygiene in an engaging manner which our TG will relate to during the current cricket season. The performance by KKR players in the video adds to the overall messaging of washing hands and keeping them germ free.”
Ashish Ohlyan, head of marketing, Cholayil Private said “Medimix’s association with Kolkata Knight Riders is an opportunity for us to spread the message of washing hands in a not so preachy manner. The objective behind making this anthem was to spread the awareness of washing hands, keeping them germ free powered by our range of Ayurvedic range of hand wash with natural ingredients and keep it highly engaging and relevant at the same time. The anthem features the KKR players also to support the cause and encouraging people to keep their hands germ free through the use of natural ingredients. ”
Over time, Medimix has grown synonymous with ‘skin care, the natural way’ and has gained immense trust from conscientious consumers who are keen on using natural skincare products. Backed by the science and healing power of Ayurveda, Medimix now extends its Fast Acting Ayurvedic portfolio in the hand washes and hand sanitizers owing to the rising demand.
With more than 50 years in Ayurvedic skin care, Medimix has recently launched their new range of Ayurvedic Hand Wash and Hand Sanitizers. The range of Hand Wash provides germ protection through natural ingredients.
The Medimix hand wash and hand sanitizers range uses innovative combinations of anti-bacterial ingredients like Lemon, Tulsi, Aloe Vera, Neem and Turmeric to create invigorating blends that provide 99.9% germ protection and also ensures that they are gentle and soft on the skin, leaving the hand smelling fresh and clean. The Medimix’s Fast-Acting range is crafted using its signature concoctions giving its patrons an experience on the true power of Ayurveda.