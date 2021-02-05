By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Watch the space: When TOI and ET carried cover page ads for Titan Edge Mechanical and BT featured Tissot

The recently launched Titan piece is India’s slimmest mechanical watch priced at Rs 1.95 lakhs

We love print ads. There are days when we can’t help but discuss them for hours. Today was a surprising day because The Times of India (TOI), The Economic Times (ET), and Bombay Times (BT), all papers under The Times Group, carried cover page ads for watch brands. It’s something you don’t get to see every day.

While TOI and ET featured the Titan Edge Mechanical, BT carried a full-cover page ad for Swiss luxury watchmaker Tissot.

The Titan Edge Mechanical is India’s slimmest watch with “106 delicately machined metal parts and 18 jewels, encased in an exposed back cover.” It is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh.

Great ads to view on a Friday, keeping watching this space for more.

