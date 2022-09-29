Watch the ways of GenNext’s Quirky Daters in new Fastrack campaign created by Lowe Lintas

From courtship to casual hookups, dating has donned different avatars over the years. This no different for the current young generation which does not look at dating or relationships in just one way. Being more open-minded comes easy to them. From choosing to stay single (or as it is called ‘conscious uncoupling’) to exploring and indulging in more PDA, it is all about finding that ‘someone’, not just ‘anyone’…and it comes with extremely few limitations and barriers.