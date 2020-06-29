WATConsult adds HMD Global to its client roster

WATConsult bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch and will now handle the brand from its Mumbai office.
WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has won the Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Digital Listening duties for HMD Global, the home of Nokia Phones. Headquartered in Finland, Europe, the company has been focusing to scale up its digital footprint across multiple platforms and geographies.
As per the mandate, the agency will focus on managing end-to-end ORM for the brand along with Digital and Social Listening duties for its set products. The scope covers all consumer touchpoints including digital media, review sites and e-commerce platforms. Apart from this, the agency will also utilise Image Recognition (IR) and Audio Fingerprinting technologies to enhance the brand’s digital listening efficiencies. This will be done by tracking visual-first content on platforms like Tiktok, YouTube and Instagram, to name a few.
Commenting on the association, Ruchira Jaitly, chief marketing officer – India, HMD Global said, “I am excited to have WATConsult on board on this journey. Nokia phones are one of the most trusted and revered consumer tech portfolios in India and I cannot emphasise enough the need for us to continue building this trust into every aspect of our digital marketing efforts as we grow. We hold WATConsult to our highest expectations and know they will help us to maintain and build our credentials with our consumers and fans, bringing top skills and latest tech to the table.”
Speaking on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult added, “It is our pleasure to have partnered with HMD Global for Nokia Phones, one of the most renowned brands in the mobile segment. This boosts our ORM vertical’s brand bouquet along with our capabilities in technology as we bring in more Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the listening business. With digital and social listening emerging as essential tools for brands, we look forward to assisting them in their digital voyage with the best of our solutions and strategy.” For the record, WATConsult’s ORM vertical services over 40 brands including Tata Motors, Dominos, Panasonic, MX Player, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Harvest Gold.