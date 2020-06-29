WATConsult adds HMD Global to its client roster

WATConsult bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch and will now handle the brand from its Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will focus on managing end-to-end ORM for the brand along with Digital and Social Listening duties for its set products. The scope covers all consumer touchpoints including digital media, review sites and e-commerce platforms. Apart from this, the agency will also utilise Image Recognition (IR) and Audio Fingerprinting technologies to enhance the brand’s digital listening efficiencies. This will be done by tracking visual-first content on platforms like Tiktok, YouTube and Instagram, to name a few.