WATConsult bags e-commerce mandate for Meyer Vitabiotics

WATConsult, the hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has won the integrated e-commerce mandate for Meyer Vitabiotics. For the record, Meyer Vitabiotics is a part of UK's No. 1 Vitamin Company Vitabiotics, headquartered in London. The organization is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Vitamin and Mineral Supplements category.
As per the mandate, ecommencify, the agency’s e-commerce division will focus on scaling Wellman, the multi-vitamin and mineral brand marketed by Meyer Vitabiotics in India, across various marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart. It will also target e-pharmacies like pharmeasy and 1mg, amongst others. It is pertinent to note here that the brand forayed into the country last year in partnership with Virat Kohli, one of India’s biggest cricket celebrities as its brand ambassador.
With its expertise in the e-commerce sector, the agency will utilise its strategic interventions through organic and inorganic means. Furthermore, it will use creative and other media tools to enhance the brand’s footprint right from the nascent stage. This will include product listings, marketplace management and more, boosting the brand’s e-commerce journey in India. This win yet again, strengthens ecommencify’s extensive brand portfolio spread across categories like pharma, retail, FMCG, consumer goods and BFSI.
Uma Kalekar, director, Meyer Vitabiotics said, “Our parent company, Vitabiotics is UK’s No.1 Vitamin Company and has been a pioneer in providing targeted nutrition across the life stage of an individual. Brands like Wellman, Wellwoman, Perfectil, Menopace, Pregnacare, Immunace etc. are all UK’s No. 1 Supplements in their respective categories. Our company is known for innovation and our brands have been awarded with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation.”
“We believe that there is huge awareness about health and nutrition in the country today. People are gradually realising it cannot be a ‘one size fits all’ approach to provide nutrition for targeted needs. Meyer Vitabiotics will play this vital role of providing targeted, gender-based nutrition to the consumers in our country. We are also proud to announce Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for Wellman, UK’s No. 1 Supplement for Men. He epitomizes fitness and this association will create significant awareness amongst our consumers,” she further added.
Uma concluded, “Health and nutrition is witnessing a huge demand on the e-commerce platforms and this is the perfect time for us to provide them with our supplements. We believe that our products can reach numerous households with the expertise of WATConsult’s ecommencify. We are proud of this partnership which will help us in strengthening our e-commerce journey.”
Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, "Vitabiotics has numerous differentiated brands in its fold providing targeted supplementation, which indeed has a huge potential on the e-commerce platforms. And, with the health and nutrition market growing exponentially year on year, it will be our endeavour to help the brand amplify its presence in the Indian market. Our goal would be to help the brand resonate with the Indian audience, enabling it to make its presence felt in a substantial way. With such a highly influential youth icon, Virat Kohli on board, we are excited about the prospects of this partnership.”