WATConsult unveils the new issue of WATPapers

The report decodes in-depth insights on the current online gaming scenario.
WATConsult, the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has released a new issue of its recently launched WATPapers. Titled ‘Online Gaming During COVID-19 Pandemic’, the report speaks about the impact that the pandemic has had on the online gaming scenario in India.
Before the lockdown, gaming was just another leisure activity for most people. However, it has now become a very prominent part of their daily lives. 70% of gamers feel that the time they spend gaming online has increased and changed as compared to the pre-lockdown period. Likewise, 68% observe that this surge has been particularly initiated under the influence of an increase in more disposal time at hand. Now, although this rise in online gaming has impacted the crucial day-to-day routine for many people, it has also proven beneficial in several ways. Considering the isolated conditions that the lockdown has forced upon all, more than half of the gamers reiterate that gaming provides relief and helps them feel positive and at other times, less depressed.
Commenting on the latest issue of WATPapers, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “Content consumption patterns are in a constant state of evolution, moving in tandem with rapidly changing scenarios. Thus, to identify and understand the same, WATPapers was brought to life. To be released every month, these reports will decode current and on-going trends, providing some comprehensive insights. Just like our periodically published reports under Recogn, these too will be an invaluable resource for marketers, helping them demystify the ever-permutating consumer behaviour.”
She further added, “Undoubtedly, the pandemic has made almost all industries witness changes and the same stands true when it comes to Online Gaming. People have suddenly found themselves in a unique position of having extra time on their hands, which has led to an increase in online gaming. But there are several other nuanced factors that come into play. The report aims to decipher these very factors in order to provide useful insights.”
For the record, WATPapers are monthly published short reports based on the primary research conducted by Recogn, the agency’s research division that provides consumer and business insights to the audience. It will be delving into the different aspects of the digital industry, consumer behaviour and more. Additionally, it also covers some relevant topics like Adoption of ‘Work from Home’ by Indians and Future of Education in India: Online Learning & Home Schooling.
It is pertinent to note here that WATConsult’s research vertical Recogn, in the past, has published many detailed and comprehensive pieces of research like Digital Diverse and Multilingual India, Voice Technology in India: Now & Future, Instagram in India, to name a few.