WATConsult unveils the new issue of WATPapers

Before the lockdown, gaming was just another leisure activity for most people. However, it has now become a very prominent part of their daily lives. 70% of gamers feel that the time they spend gaming online has increased and changed as compared to the pre-lockdown period. Likewise, 68% observe that this surge has been particularly initiated under the influence of an increase in more disposal time at hand. Now, although this rise in online gaming has impacted the crucial day-to-day routine for many people, it has also proven beneficial in several ways. Considering the isolated conditions that the lockdown has forced upon all, more than half of the gamers reiterate that gaming provides relief and helps them feel positive and at other times, less depressed.