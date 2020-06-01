WATConsult wins e-commerce mandate for Nobel Hygiene

The account will be handled by the agency’s e-commerce division, ecommencify.
WATConsult, the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has won the e-commerce duties for Nobel Hygiene, India’s first and leading makers of adult diapers. For the record, the company owns the adult diaper brand - Friends, the baby diaper brand - Teddyy, and the first sanitary pad designed for women with heavy flow - RIO.
The account will be handled by the agency’s e-commerce division, ecommencify. This win further expands ecommencify's portfolio, which includes over 30 brands spreading across categories like pharma, retail, FMCG, consumer goods, BFSI and more.
As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for handling the brand’s full-funnel strategy. It will also consult on operations and manage e-commerce performance for Nobel Hygiene’s brands across all e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and 1-mg, amongst others. With e-commerce poised to grow in India, the brand believes that this is the right time to scale up this important channel of supply with the award-winning e-commerce vertical of WATConsult.
Commenting on the mandate, Kartik Johari, vice president, marketing and commerce, Nobel Hygiene said, “We are excited to consolidate our e-commerce operations with WATConsult. Diapers are unique in e-commerce due to repeat purchases and the volumetric nature of the product. We look forward to leveraging WATConsult's unique ecommencify services and to sustain high double-digit growths across our online partners.”
Speaking on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult added, “We are delighted to welcome one of the highly acclaimed Indian home-grown brand's extensive bouquet into our client roster. With diaper market witnessing rapid growth in our country, we look forward to assisting Nobel Hygiene in expanding its e-commerce footprint across the Indian market. With creative and strategic use of technology and other tools, we intend to help the brand in leveraging the e-commerce platforms in the best possible way.”