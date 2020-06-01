WATConsult wins e-commerce mandate for Nobel Hygiene

As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for handling the brand’s full-funnel strategy. It will also consult on operations and manage e-commerce performance for Nobel Hygiene’s brands across all e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and 1-mg, amongst others. With e-commerce poised to grow in India, the brand believes that this is the right time to scale up this important channel of supply with the award-winning e-commerce vertical of WATConsult.