Wavemaker and Mondelez sweep Emvies 2023

Mondelez’s ‘Not just a Cadbury Ad’ has been sweeping all the awards in recent times. Talking about how the brand will build on the equity of the ad Krishnan said, “We make a conscious call to include tech into as many of our campaigns as possible. That is more to do with the way the consumer landscape is changing. This is only the right way for us to go and we will continue to build on it and go wherever the consumer is.”