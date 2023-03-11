Wavemaker and Mondelez sweep Emvies 2023

Wavemaker and Mondelez won the top honours at the 2023 Effies, meanwhile Kinnect won the Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google
The 23rd edition of the Emvies hosted by The Ad Club concluded on Friday, 10th March, 2023 at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. This year they received 1469 entries: around 26 agencies participating. 29 Gold and 53 Silver Emvie trophies were presented to worthy winners in addition to 55 Bronze winners.
However, Wavemaker with 630 points was recognised as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’. Wavemaker also bagged the coveted Grand Emvie for Mondelez India.
Mindshare with 340 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 100 points stood third. The Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google was awarded to Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s #LookOfLove campaign.
It must be noted that last year as well, Wavemaker had bagged the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ at Emvies. Speaking to afaqs! on the sidelines of the awards ceremony Ajay Gupte, CEO, South Asia, said that the entire credit of the win goes to the hardworking teams and clients.
“I feel elated and over the moon. With us winning two years in a row it is an amazing feat. The last two years have been great. A lot of credit goes to the teams and our super clients who motivate us to do such work,” he said.
“Mondelez is an amazing partner and the kind of work being done at Mondelez is outstanding and is a benchmark for everyone around the world. Mondelez, Wavemaker and Ogilvy, work amazingly well together as a team. It is a magical combination that has come together. This happens rarely and we are proud that it is happening with us," added Gupte.
Talking about Mondelez’s perspective on the wins Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media Buying at Mondelez India said she feels ecstatic about the clean sweep at the awards. She said it was possible because of the great teams and the partnership with Wavemaker.
Mondelez’s ‘Not just a Cadbury Ad’ has been sweeping all the awards in recent times. Talking about how the brand will build on the equity of the ad Krishnan said, “We make a conscious call to include tech into as many of our campaigns as possible. That is more to do with the way the consumer landscape is changing. This is only the right way for us to go and we will continue to build on it and go wherever the consumer is.”
Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “It is great to see this kind of energy at the EMVIEs. Each entry received was deserving and we encourage our industry folks to keep up this quality, which is par excellence. Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim. Many congratulations to all the winners for creating a mark at the Oscars’ of media awards once again.”
Aditya Swamy, Chairperson of Emvie’s Committee said, “It is very exciting and encouraging to know that each year, the quality of entries received only surpasses the previous editions of EMVIEs. Big congratulations to all the winners. We urge them to continue to put their best work forward and keep raising the bar.”
