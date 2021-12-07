Wavemaker creates collectible 'Money Heist' ad for HT

The idea of the ad is to transform a newspaper into a 'Money Heist' souvenir.
Leading streaming platform Netflix has partnered with national daily Hindustan Times to bring its show 'Money Heist' to life for its massive Indian fan base. Conceptualised by Wavemaker, the print ad can be used as stickers of the Spanish show's iconic characters.
Commenting on the campaign, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & office head, West – Wavemaker, said that million of 'Money Heist' fans would like a piece of this cult show.
“We literally made that possible for them by transforming a newspaper into a souvenir. We thank our partner, Hindustan Times, for pushing the envelope and reinventing its printing process to bring alive such a unique delivery of memories attached to this show. A perfect way to say 'Bella Ciao'.”
As per, Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media, “The last season of a global phenomenon like 'Money Heist' deserved a fitting announcement! We are happy to have partnered with Netflix and Wavemaker to bring their creative vision to life. Kudos to the teams involved for taking this one of its kind activation to the fans of the show...”
Rajan Bhalla, group chief commercial officer, HT Media, added that print has always been a very experiential medium. “Our consumers not only read credible news very morning, but also interact with impactful and relevant advertising. And, what better way of creating a lasting impression than turning the newspaper itself into an innovative collectible that the 'Money Heist' fans can cherish.”
