Wavemaker India bags media mandate for Sun Pharma

Excited about the win, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and head – west, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to start our partnership with Sun Pharma. Powered with our consumer journey data, our expertise in analytics and some great talent at Wavemaker India, we believe we will be able to identify more growth levers for Sun Pharma brands. Extremely thrilled for an exciting journey ahead with Sun Pharma”.