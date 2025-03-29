Wavemaker India & Mondelez India Foods claim top honours at EMVIES 2025

The Advertising Club marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 25 years of honoring excellence in advertising and marketing industry with the coveted EMVIE Awards. The 25th edition of the EMVIES, in association with The Times of India & UltraTech Cement Limited, celebrating brand innovators and thought leaders for their path-breaking brand and media strategies concluded on Friday, March 28, 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Widely recognised as the Oscars of the media world with a focus on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, The Advertising Club (TAC), this year, set a new benchmark for EMVIE Awards 2025, with 33 agencies participating to submit 1779 entries, of which 443 entries were shortlisted. More than 1000 professionals from the Media, Marketing, Advertising, and Research fraternities, witnessed 1 Grand EMVIE, 46 Gold and 71 Silver EMVIE trophies being presented to winners in addition to 73 Bronze winners receiving recognition.

Wavemaker India with 665 points was recognised as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India Foods with 380 points was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’.

Initiative Media (India) bagged the coveted Grand EMVIE for Amazon Prime Video - Gen AI, interactive storytelling, and gangland drama equals success for Mirzapur in the category Best Media Innovation: Best Use of AI for a Media Solution.

Mindshare India with 570 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 275 points stood third.

The EMVIE for Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) was awarded to Interactive Avenues for Chhanv Foundation - EK MACCHHLI PAANI MEIN GAYI-THE ACID ATTACK SURVIVOR'S VERSION~.

The Young EMVIE of The Year was awarded to Navneet Kabra from Wavemaker India for Cadbury 5 Star & Cadbury Celebrations - The Joker Who Got Cadbury the Winning Hand.

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “As we celebrate 25 years of the EMVIES, it’s a moment to acknowledge how these awards have become a true reflection of our industry’s relentless pursuit of innovation, creativity, and excellence. The EMVIES have consistently evolved to capture the spirit of transformative storytelling and the power of effective media strategies. This milestone is a tribute to the passion and dedication of media professionals who continue to raise the bar with their groundbreaking work. Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 EMVIE Awards — your achievements are an inspiration, driving our industry forward. Here’s to the next 25 years of pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks.”

Punitha Arumugam, chairperson, EMVIES Committee said, “The EMVIES have played a crucial role in shaping India's media landscape by setting new benchmarks in effectiveness and innovation. As we mark 25 years of this incredible journey, we recognise the immense talent, creativity, and strategic brilliance that elevate industry standards. This year's winners exemplify the best of what media can achieve when insights, strategy, and technology come together.”

The prestigious awards are in association The Times of India & UltraTech Cement Limited.