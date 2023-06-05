Wavemaker India retains media mandate for Pernod Ricard India

Speaking on retaining the media mandate, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, "This is a moment of pride for all of us at Wavemaker and GroupM. Pernod Ricard India is one of the most prestigious brands we have been associated for more than 2 decades, and it’s an absolute honour for us to continue this relationship further. The retention is a ratification of our efforts and deep understanding of Pernod Ricard India’s business and our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions in media and marketing communications. I am extremely grateful to Pernod Ricard India for reaffirming their faith in us.”