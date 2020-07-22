Wavemaker India wins media mandate for Chumbak

Commenting on the appointment, Shazia Zafar, head of marketing, Chumbak Design, said, “Ten years ago, Chumbak changed the retail landscape in India by introducing India inspired, well designed products that encouraged self-expression. Today, it moves from strength to strength to build a global design-led lifestyle brand that uplifts its creative, confident and encouraging community. The team at Wavemaker mirror our vision for the brand, making them the perfect partner for us. We are confident that Wavemaker, with their global experience and expertise, will contribute significantly to our journey and we’re excited to have them on board”.