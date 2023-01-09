Wavemaker India wins media mandate for Happilo

Commenting on the win, M.K.Machaiah (Mac), chief client officer & office head - South, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to partner with Happilo and establish them as one of the preferred healthy snacking brand in the Indian market. Happilo is a fun, young brand catering to an interesting set of consumers who look for tasty yet healthy snacking option. Engaging with new-age customers via innovative media campaigns, is going to be truly exciting.”