Wavemaker India wins media mandate for KRBL

On this new partnership with Wavemaker, Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL India said, “KRBL with it’s flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for. After a rigorous process of presentations and evaluation, we are happy to share that Wavemaker India has won the mandate to be our partner in this interesting phase of the category’s journey. With its strong team and multi-media capabilities, we feel that this relationship is going to be an extremely rewarding one.”