Wavemaker India wins media mandate for KRBL

Headquartered in Noida, KRBL is known for its premium quality of basmati rice sold globally. The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office.
On this new partnership with Wavemaker, Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL India said, “KRBL with it’s flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for. After a rigorous process of presentations and evaluation, we are happy to share that Wavemaker India has won the mandate to be our partner in this interesting phase of the category’s journey. With its strong team and multi-media capabilities, we feel that this relationship is going to be an extremely rewarding one.”
Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker commented on the win, “We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with KRBL, a truly remarkable heritage brand with an illustrious 130-year old history and an indisputable stronghold in the market. With our extensive expertise in media and consumer journey, driven by robust data capabilities, we are supremely confident in our ability to bring the Wavemaker touch to KRBL's marketing endeavours, thereby taking the brand to new heights of success and excellence.”
Commenting on the win, Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Head - North and East, Wavemaker India said, “We are quite thrilled to have gained this mandate. KRBL's conversations are rich in emotional connections with the audience. We are convinced that with our unique expertise on board, we will work towards campaigns which align with KRBL's mission as a brand and generate interesting buzz and conversations, allowing it to continue to be a trailblazer as it has been for so long.”
KRBL's remarkable journey began more than a century ago with two brothers. The legacy has grown to become the world's largest Basmati rice brand. Their most popular brand - India Gate - is often rated as the world's best basmati rice. KRBL is a worldwide trusted brand that offers a variety of quality products in the basmati rice, non-basmati rice, and health food segments that include Quinoa, Chia seeds, Flax seeds, Brown rice & Low GI Rice. With almost a century of industry expertise, KRBL Limited has established itself as a world leader in the Basmati rice sector.