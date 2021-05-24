Wavemaker retains media mandate for L’Oréal India

Wavemaker has been the AOR since 2010.
Wavemaker, part of GroupM and WPP has successfully retained the media responsibilities for the beauty leader L'Oréal. Wavemaker has been the media AOR for L’Oréal since 2010.
The multi-agency pitch saw participation from other leading agencies along with the incumbent agency Wavemaker. The mandate includes online and traditional media duties for the brands.
Speaking on retaining the business, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Retaining L’Oréal in the 12th year of our association and continuing this partnership is a huge testament to our services and efforts. I am excited to strengthen this relationship further and partner with L’Oréal in their transformative business journey. I am certain with our digital first & data led approach clubbed with best in class media services, we will be able to accomplish L’Oréal’s mission of creating an innovative and responsible beauty brand”.
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & head – west, Wavemaker India said, “Working with L’Oréal makes you better every day and we have been creating some of the industry first work in real time measurement, precision and audiences for them. We are delighted that they believed in the vision we have set for our partnership and trusted our ability to positively provoke them and drive new thinking”.
Wavemaker will be responsible for handling the entire media services comprising strategy, communications planning, integrated media approach, content/creative and digital services, investment and buying for all the brands across hair, skin and make-up category.