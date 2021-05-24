Wavemaker retains media mandate for L’Oréal India

Speaking on retaining the business, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Retaining L’Oréal in the 12th year of our association and continuing this partnership is a huge testament to our services and efforts. I am excited to strengthen this relationship further and partner with L’Oréal in their transformative business journey. I am certain with our digital first & data led approach clubbed with best in class media services, we will be able to accomplish L’Oréal’s mission of creating an innovative and responsible beauty brand”.