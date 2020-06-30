Wavemaker wins e-commerce mandate for Mondelez India

Adding to this, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & Head-West said, “This is a proud moment for us. We have done some industry leading work on Mondelez India in the last 18 months and this decision just shows their confidence on us. At Wavemaker, we have invested ahead of time to build tools and practices that is helping our clients rapidly scale on E-commerce and our promise from here on is to build an integrated strategy that helps Mondelez India maximize their outcome from E-commerce channels. We are excited to start a new chapter with team Mondelez India”.

Wavemaker won Mondelez India media duties in 2018.