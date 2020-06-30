Wavemaker wins e-commerce mandate for Mondelez India

As part of the E-commerce mandate, Wavemaker will focus on building and scaling the brand and its products through various E-commerce channel partners.
Anil Viswanathan, director – marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, “In our journey towards Marketing and Digital Excellence, we have made great progress in the past years with support from our ecosystem partners. Wavemaker, our media partner, has played an integral role in this journey. Our next focus in this journey is to integrate our E-Commerce media activation with the core media business and we are keen for Wavemaker to manage this combined business for Mondelez India. We are confident that with this, we will scale our integrated marketing approach further and leverage greater synergies with a Full Funnel approach to Media planning and deployment”.
Speaking on the win Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are extremely delighted to be chosen by Mondelez India to drive their E-Commerce mandate as well. This extension of our association with Mondelez India reaffirms our focus and investment in the domain of Data, Analytics, Tools and the right talent to drive it. Together with Mondelez India, we see immense E-commerce opportunities to unlock moving forward and we can’t wait to begin this new partnership”.
Commenting on the partnership, Garima Dikshit, head of E-commerce, Mondelez India said, “E-commerce is a key growth priority for Mondelez India. We believe Wavemaker brings expertise of the online ecosystem as well as strategic synergies with our traditional and digital media. We look forward to creating some industry leading work in this partnership”.
Adding to this, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & Head-West said, “This is a proud moment for us. We have done some industry leading work on Mondelez India in the last 18 months and this decision just shows their confidence on us. At Wavemaker, we have invested ahead of time to build tools and practices that is helping our clients rapidly scale on E-commerce and our promise from here on is to build an integrated strategy that helps Mondelez India maximize their outcome from E-commerce channels. We are excited to start a new chapter with team Mondelez India”.
Wavemaker won Mondelez India media duties in 2018.