Wavin announces Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rohit Sharma will be a part of all marketing and communication channels of Wavin.
Wavin, an Orbia business and a global piping solutions and advanced water management systems, announced Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to World T20 glory, as its brand ambassador for the Indian market.
In India, the company operates two brands Wavin & Vectus pipes, mitigating the plumbing and drainage issues faced in the country with its internationally acclaimed products, backed by decades of research & development. Wavin’s association with Rohit Sharma is in line with itsoverarching objective of not just enhancing the resonance with the nation’s public but to highlight the commitment towards excellence that Rohit Sharma’s career and standing reflects.
Announcing the same, Randhir Chauhan, president, Orbia India said, “Wavin for years has been dedicated to addressing the needs of an aspirational nation by ensuring widespread penetration of quality plumbing and drainage systems across India’s diverse cities and communities. We are now thrilled to have Rohit Sharma, a cricket icon admired by millions and known for his stellar performances, as the face of our company that reflects our own commitment towards providing breakthrough infrastructural solutions and superior products. After recently leading India to a historic win, we truly believe that his persona aligns perfectly with our brand values and together showcase a strong spirit that we are sure will resonate with our business excellence.”
Rohit Sharma expressed his excitement about the collaboration and said, "I am excited to join hands with Wavin, a brand that has made significant strides in delivering top-quality and innovative products. I look forward to this partnership and the positive impact we can create together."
The partnership is part of the company’s continued investment in the Indian region, having previously also showcased its commitment to the country’s growing market by acknowledging the unparalleled influence of cricket as a ubiquitous mass medium in India. Last year, Wavin strengthened its strong brand visibility through a dynamic on-ground media presence in the India vs. South Africa cricket series, while the brand was also the official pipes and fittings partner of Sunrisers Hyderabad the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. With Rohit Sharma onboard, Wavin and Vectus pipe & fittings aim to reinforce their commitment towards nation building and create a strong recall factor among prominent industry stakeholders.