We do weird things for love: Netflix and Bumble attest to this fact in a new spot…

It’s exactly what actress Yashaswini Dayama did when she matched a guy on Bumble in a four-minute spot for Netflix. From understanding the world of Netflix Originals like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Dark’, to learning the “best chess moves to seem like a pro”, the spot’s title stands true: What would you do for love? All this for the guy to turn up like Rahul from (the 1998 film) ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’… Sigh! App nahin samjhoge.