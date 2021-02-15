We do weird things for love: Netflix and Bumble attest to this fact in a new spot…

… Featuring actress Yashaswini Dayama, who takes to learning chess, and the world of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Dark’ to impress her match.
“Main apni favourite hoon,” chimed actress Kareena Kapoor in (2007 Bollywood film) ‘Jab We Met’. It was a line that went on to define personalities for years and years.
Unfortunately, this bold individual streak takes a deep downturn when a date approaches. Why? Because one wants to appear cool, not in the way one wants, but in the way one imagines their date to expect.
It’s exactly what actress Yashaswini Dayama did when she matched a guy on Bumble in a four-minute spot for Netflix. From understanding the world of Netflix Originals like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Dark’, to learning the “best chess moves to seem like a pro”, the spot’s title stands true: What would you do for love? All this for the guy to turn up like Rahul from (the 1998 film) ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’… Sigh! App nahin samjhoge.
It’s a sweet story that is reflective of how we behave when we’re falling in love. A few days before this spot, Netflix released another ad featuring Prajakta Koli (popularly known by her YouTube name MostlySane) and Rohit Saraf from the show ‘Mismatched’ for a not-so Valentine’s Day special.