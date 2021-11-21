“We don’t believe in extravagant marketing budgets”: Prashant Pitti, EaseMyTrip

On how the industry will shape up, Pitti says that travel in this new era has been redefined by new trends mostly around safety and technology. “We have taken proactive measures to curate special packages for domestic unexplored and offbeat destinations that are very much in demand. As we focus on offering the best value service to our customers, we also offer personalised experiences, basis their preferences and demands. We also offer weekend getaway packages, which include cab transfers, to provide a hassle-free experience to our customers.”