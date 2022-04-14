“We don’t have the time to be sweet and nice with our advertising”: Shashank Mehta, The Whole Truth Foods

The Whole Truth Foods currently has products spread across four categories - yoga bars, chocolates, muesli and spreads. The company now plans to expand into more categories. Mehta says that the company wants to enter new categories every 4-6 months. The decision to enter a category is often taken based on its size and potential, he adds.

“The bars category is actually a very small one. It has an annual turnover of Rs 300 crore. Whereas, the chocolate category is a massive one, with a turnover of almost Rs 14,000 crore a year. We look at the market share that we can capture in each of these categories. If the top 5-7 per cent of consumers of this category are looking for 100 per cent clean label options - that’s the market we want to capture,” Mehta explains.

A chocolate bar is priced at Rs 200 intentionally. It is more expensive than the mass-produced FMCG chocolates, but less expensive than artisanal chocolates available in the market. Mehta informs that the most popular product category in the market is that of protein bars.

The protein bars shown in the company’s ads, featuring Joshi, have a lower shelf life (of approximately four months), than those that have a shelf life of up 12 months.

“It’s a huge challenge and a competitive disadvantage for our company. We run a tight supply chain and the answer to our problem is demand generation. If the customers are picking up products from stores and distribution channels, then we don’t have to worry about a product’s expiry (date),” Mehta says.

The company has only one manufacturing plant - in Marol, Andheri East in Mumbai, he says.

“We are less than two years old and have not had the time to optimise our business. We have optimised to provide a good consumer experience, but now have to optimise, from a business point of view,” Mehta concludes.