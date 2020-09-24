"We have seen a spike in traffic for used cars": Gaurav Mehta, CarDekho

“… shared mobility is a great thing and won’t go away. But I think people, who can’t afford to buy a car, or a two-wheeler, and say I’ll take a cab, are reconsidering their options now,” says Mehta, adding that a car is a trusted mode of transport and if you need to go somewhere at 12 a.m., booking a cab is hard. “Personal mobility will rise in the next few years and it’s not like an ‘either’ or ‘or’ situation…”