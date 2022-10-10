Elevator Pitch: How H&M India approved Schbang's ad concept in just 4 days

From paying homage to Wes Anderson to a NY Times article inspiring them, the leads on the recent H&M campaign reveal how they brought it to life.
Portkeys have seen several manifestations over the years. Earlier genies agreed to take you to wherever you desired (three wishes only, of course), and then random objects did the same deed in the Harry Potter universe. Tardis remains an eternal favourite.
Now, actor Jim Sarbh and his handy elevator have taken over for clothing giant H&M’s Brighter Than Ever campaign. Working as a liftman in a New York City-inspired elevator, Sarbh takes its passengers to the places their heart wants.
“The campaign is very rooted in the realities we're living in currently,” says Tanaya Saigal, group creative manager, Schbang. She wrote the ad film's script.
The campaign back in 2020 was all about staying indoors, getting to know yourself more, and being closer to the ones you love. In 2021, it was more about going back into the world and meeting the people you love.
For 2022, Saigal says “they wanted to show that even the most mundane of things from sitting at home with your family to a games night with friends is brighter than ever.”
This was the first time Schbang worked with H&M and it was on a project basis.
Now convincing someone to look at something from your perspective is hard, to get a client to do it is arduous.
Saigal assures that it was not as bad as many make client approvals sound and says, “This was the fastest greenlight we ever received for a pitch… We pitched on a Tuesday and on Friday, they (H&M) said let’s do it.”
Rachaita Vyas, executive producer, Schbang, says when the idea was pitched to the client, it was nothing short of a full-blown film presentation.
Speaking about references for the idea, Saigal says the team “wanted the film to have a very Wes Anderson (an American filmmaker) vibe and it is sort of an homage to him.”
“Aditya Mehandale (NCD, Schbang) and I grew up in these old buildings that had manually operated elevators and we both have discussed them as portals which transport you to places and it naturally fit into the story,” remarks the group creative manager.
Casting the crew
If clothes maketh a man or a woman, then the cast of the film held the power to make or break the campaign. “Getting the celebs was a long process… it took us two-hour phone calls for a week for every character,” reveals Saigal.
She says they had an Excel sheet with multiple names for each part but she wrote the character of the liftman keeping Jim Sarbh in mind. Schbang pitched it to the client who first looked around a few Bollywood faces before returning to and approving Sarbh.
Crew members nothing but TGs?
Watch the ads closely and the cast members are nothing but representations of the consumer cohorts H&M caters to.
The brief spelt out who the target audiences were, agrees Saigal. She speaks of a category which was the divided audience i.e. younger females from the ages of 16 to 22 which is represented by Chum Darang's character (the bored woman) or then there is the wider audience of men and women from the ages of 25 to 35 which is represented by most of the other cast in the film.
The mom stands out in the ad. When asked if she was a deliberate cast to point out that H&M is not just a brand for young people, the group creative manager says it was not a deliberate attempt.
Vyas reveals the first question they asked after Saigal wrote the mom’s character was if she wears H&M clothes or not. The brand replied, “Why not… We don't only cater to the younger generation, we have clothes for older people as well."
A seven-day affair
Schbang shot this ad film in TGIF Studios at Madh Island, Mumbai. “Product designer Nimish Kotwal and his team were working for seven days before the shoot, we had booked both the studios for a week and had five distinct sets made, and there were about 200 carpenters on set,” reveals Vyas.
The elevator is as much a protagonist as Jim Sarbh is in this ad film. Saigal reveals there were multiple references for the elevator and highlights a New York Times article on old elevators in New York City and films like The Grand Budapest Hotel as two of the major ones.
Schbang presented the idea of his portkeyesque elevator and an all-knowing liftman to H&M on a video call, the client sat out of Delhi while this particular Schbang creative team worked out of Mumbai.
Saigal says the creative team brainstormed on all the things they liked which went on to become references for the film. “The deck we presented to the client was one line and then 10 references,” she reveals.
The group creative manager further said the brand had its media plan in place for a while and that “there were over 100 adapts of the film” which will feature on the brand’s app, website, billboards, and stores.
This film comes on the back of H&M’s campaign with model Gigi Hadid which Vyas says made the clothing giant open itself to venturing into narrative-based films than ones which just showcase clothes.