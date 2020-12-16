“We stand for India”, says Baggit in its latest #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign

Echoing the campaign’s message, Nina Lekhi, MD and chief design curator, Baggit, said, “Over the last 30 years, Baggit as a brand, has always been 100% ‘Made in India’, and this spirit of nationalism has been ingrained in our ethos, not only in our beliefs, but also in our actions. As Indian brand owners, it is our responsibility to create a culture among users of being proud to own an Indian brand. Through the #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign, we see this as a small step towards creating a big change. We want to nudge consumers to buy local, support small businesses, and brands that are wholly Indian. Together, we can make a difference, and together, we can see our great nation rise again.”