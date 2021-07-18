Tata Wiron's latest musical ad salutes the resilience of India's small entrepreneurs

We spoke to Vivek Chauhan, chief of marketing and sales, Global Wires India and Vivek Modi, co-founder and CEO, YellowBulbs about the campaign.
Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, and have been hard hit by the COVID pandemic. To salute the spirit of small entrepreneurs and workers, Tata Wiron recently released an ad film, titled #RozaanaKiDhun.
Conceptualised by the company’s digital agency YellowBulbs and produced by Fickle Formula, the film captures the spirit of small businesses and individuals. They have gone about their daily business and kept the economy going during these trying times.
Commenting on the film, Vivek Chauhan, chief of marketing and sales, Global Wires India, said in a press note, “Through #RozaanaKiDhun, we are celebrating the spirit of humans, who continue to exude positivity and spirit despite challenges, even seemingly insurmountable ones like the pandemic. We see this reflected in our products as well. They enable resilience and strength in structures and ecosystems. Tata Wiron reaffirms its commitment to help strengthen, resolve and celebrate the hope of a brighter tomorrow.”
A very important part of the film is its music. The talented duo Mayukh-Mainak is behind it, the lyrics are by Varun Grover and it is sung by the effervescent Swanand Kirkire.
Speaking to afaqs! about the campaign, Vivek Modi, co-founder and CEO, YellowBulbs, says, “... this film is all about the music - the dhun. The #RozaanaKiDhun and the sounds from our daily lives that we missed, seem like music to our ears once it returned.”
The film was shot in various locations across India. It captures the soft, yet strong voices of small entrepreneurs.
Modi admits that it was quite challenging to shoot the film, given the current circumstances. “The most important part was the comfort of our team, their safety and security. So, we went through the normal procedure to get everybody tested, avoided working in large groups together, and took all safety precautions while shooting.”
“... we had a lot of fun while shooting this film, right from going to different parts of the country, be it Shimla, Rajasthan or Kerala. The people were extremely responsive. We were overwhelmed to see people coming out and sharing their rozaana ki dhun with us,” adds Modi.
It must be noted that with this ad, the brand's team has shifted the narrative. Earlier, the ad films by Tata Wiron focused on the farmer community.
Vivek Chauhan, chief of marketing and sales, Global Wires India says that they continue to focus on their core segment which is farmers. "In addition, small and medium businesses are also our key customers. This film connects with the masses and communicates our brand's positioning which is about ' Strengthening Tomorrow'."
Chauhan also asserts that Tata Wiron has focused on both B2B and B2C equally.
"While in the B2B space, we have contributed to some of the most iconic projects like Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Delhi Metro project, Melbourne Stadium etc., in the B2C segment, we have been the strength of more than 1 lakh farmers by providing them with farming and fencing wires that are reliable," he signs off.
Earlier ads by Tata Wiron: