WebeeSocial bags the Social Media Marketing mandate for JKMaxx Paints

JKMaxx Paints has recently awarded the social media marketing mandate for their newly launched paints to WeBeeSocial, a digital agency from New Delhi. This achievement comes following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process and reinforces WeBeeSocial's position as a creative agency in the social media marketing landscape.
JKMaxx Paints is an extension of JKCement, offering a diverse range of high-performance paints that marry aesthetics with protection, all while upholding their core values of quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. They have entrusted WeBeeSocial with the responsibility of enhancing their social media presence and corporate communication efforts. The agency's Delhi office will spearhead this exciting partnership, dedicated to marketing JKMaxx Paints' exciting product range with innovative storytelling and captivating visual content.
Sharing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Amadeep Malhari, the head marketing of JKMaxx Paints, remarked “We look forward to this collaboration as this will help us reinforce our brand’s promise of bringing joy and colours to people’s lives, through rich content that not only encompasses social media but transcends conventional marketing channels.”
"In today's digital age, effective social media communication is paramount for businesses to connect with their consumers, retailers, and other essential stakeholders. We are excited about launching our paints category in North India and look forward to some interesting campaigns that will help us propagate our brand’s messaging creatively”, said Indranil Lahiri, head branding at JKMaxx Paints.
Soumya Sharma, CEO of Webeesocial, expressed her optimism about this partnership, saying, "We firmly believe that storytelling via social media, videos, experiential marketing, and music is the linchpin of modern brand communication. We have some great ideas and the brand is open to us being innovative, so you can expect a lot of interesting campaigns in the coming months.”
Ashish Kavi, COO of WeBeeSocial added “JKCement is a highly respected name in the industry and carries a rich brand heritage. We are excited to leverage our experiences to meet the marketing goals for their paints category. We had a lot of fun during the pitch so you can only guess how much fun we will be having working on this account."
Furthermore, Shubhendu Jha, managing director at WeBeeSocial, added, "Creativity is at the heart of successful social media campaigns, and we are eager to leverage our creative prowess into JKMaxx Paints' digital presence. We love doing things differently and are excited about this partnership as they too are a creative brand hungry for stellar campaigns."