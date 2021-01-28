Weikfield pushes custard and pasta products in first-ever brand campaign

The campaign, which has been conceived and executed by Grey Worldwide, includes two copies; one for custard and another for pasta.
Weikfield Foods has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign for custard powder and pasta products. The campaign, which has been conceived and executed by Grey Worldwide, includes two copies; one for custard and another for pasta.
“We have been adding joy to our consumers’ lives in India and abroad since 1956,” said D S Sachdeva, chief executive officer at Weikfield Foods. “However, many of our products are typically used during special occasions or seasons like summer months, example custard. And, we want to increase the frequency of consumption. So, what better way than associating the brand with everyday celebration.”
“It is also a message of positivity in these times of stress – in line with what we have been doing for years in our consumers’ life. This campaign is a message to consumers that when they chance upon celebratory little moments of life, they should celebrate the same and live them to the fullest.”
Talking about the thought behind the campaign, Ayan Banik, VP, planning, Grey and Autumn Grey, said, “While we normally focus on celebrating the bigger milestones in our lives, the everyday, impromptu celebrations tend to get missed out. Here is an endeavour from Weikfield to bring to the fore the joys of celebrating those everyday micro-moments of togetherness that make our lives so enriching and fulfilling.”
Vivek Bhambhani, group creative director, Grey and Autumn Grey, added, “With our daily routines, we are stressed out, worked up, and pretty exhausted. One way out is to cherish the little moments of life that we experience with our friends and family. In doing so, we not only bring alive those moments, but learn to relish similar moments that come our way. A thought that we’ve tried capturing with the sweet moments in these films.”
While the TVCs showcase two of its most popular products custard and pasta, Weikfield has also built a large portfolio of products, such as cornflour, baking powder and cocoa powder.
The company, which is nearly six decades old, announced a refreshed brand identity in July 2020. Speaking about the unveiling of the Brand Refresh, Sachdeva said, “Born in 1956, Weikfield has made many additions to our portfolio over the years to cater to the changing tastes... Our recent entries like pasta, falooda, sauces and cake mixes are immensely popular.”