Weikfield pushes custard and pasta products in first-ever brand campaign

“We have been adding joy to our consumers’ lives in India and abroad since 1956,” said D S Sachdeva, chief executive officer at Weikfield Foods. “However, many of our products are typically used during special occasions or seasons like summer months, example custard. And, we want to increase the frequency of consumption. So, what better way than associating the brand with everyday celebration.”

“It is also a message of positivity in these times of stress – in line with what we have been doing for years in our consumers’ life. This campaign is a message to consumers that when they chance upon celebratory little moments of life, they should celebrate the same and live them to the fullest.”