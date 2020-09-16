Welingkar Schools awards creative & digital mandate to 1702 Digital

The partnership will be executed by the Mumbai Team of 1702 Digital with their plan of action and integrated digital solutions.
WE School is a private business school in India, hailing from the S.P. Mandali Trust - one of the oldest in India. Prin. L.N.Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, assigned its digital mandate to one of India's fastest-growing digital agency, 1702 Digital.
Commenting on the development, Deepa Dixit, the chief marketing officer of Welingkar Business Schools, said, “1702 Digital has been handling the Education sector , their plans and clarity about our brand has been competitive. We believe 1702 Digital will do justice with our brand to expand digitally across all media platforms.”
WE School has come to be known as one of the torchbearers for progressive higher education today, and 1702 Digital as part of the creative and digital communications mandate, has proposed to amplify the digital and social presence.
Speaking on the win, Mihir Joshi, co-founder of 1702 Digital, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Welingkar Schools with our best to help them achieve their goal. The. WE school runs every program continuously altering the socio-economic world we live in, and we have decided to drive their digital influence in the same order to gain organic and relevant reach.”
The partnership will be executed by the Mumbai Team of 1702 Digital with their plan of action and integrated digital solutions.