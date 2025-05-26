Wella Professionals names Manushi Chhillar as brand ambassador for India

Wella Professionals has announced Manushi Chhillar as its new brand ambassador for the Indian market. This partnership marks a significant milestone, as Wella Professionals introduces a brand face after years, reaffirming its commitment to championing hair artistry, fearless self-expression, and transformative beauty.

Pravesh Saha, general manager, Wella India and South Asia, shared his excitement: “This marks the beginning of something legendary. Manushi represents a new wave of beauty, modern, bold, and unapologetically expressive. With her as the new ambassador of Wella Professionals, we bring our vision to life: to inspire stylists to create and consumers to embrace what’s new. Everyone dreams of change, but very few dare to make it happen. Together, we will encourage people to take that leap.”

With this collaboration, Wella Professionals continues to shape the future of hairstyling. From rich, vibrant color transformations to cutting-edge hair care solutions, this association celebrates the spirit of making every move legendary.