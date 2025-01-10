Wellbeing Nutrition launches new campaign promoting recovery in fitness

Wellbeing Nutrition, a health and wellness company, has launched its "Unhustle Fitness" campaign to promote a new approach to fitness. The campaign encourages individuals to prioritise recovery and focus on overall well-being, challenging traditional fitness narratives centred on constant hustle.

The company has launched its first campaign of 2025, "Unhustle Fitness", targeting the growing demand for sports nutrition products that support sustainable fitness and wellness. The campaign promotes recovery as a key aspect of fitness, focusing on balance, endurance, and gradual progress. Anchored in its whey protein range, the products include Whey Protein Isolate (unflavoured and dark chocolate), Whey Protein Blend (swiss chocolate and cappuccino), and Whey Protein Concentrate (unflavoured).

“India is on the cusp of a fitness revolution, and the sports nutrition market presents immense potential for innovation. Through the ‘Unhustle Fitness’ campaign, we’re reframing the narrative to emphasise recovery as the cornerstone of sustainable progress,” said Avnish Chhabria, founder, and Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition. By pioneering a shift towards recovery and holistic wellness, Wellbeing Nutrition aims to tap into the growing sports nutrition market, redefining fitness for a new generation of Indians. Through 'Unhustle Fitness' campaign, we want to reshape the conversation around fitness, focusing on balance, strength, and incremental progress instead of just performance and hustle. Our goal is to provide consumers with a more inclusive and sustainable approach to fitness that nurtures long-term health, rather than just short-term gains.”