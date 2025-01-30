Wellbeing Nutrition onboards Sharvari as the brand ambassador

Wellbeing Nutrition, a nutraceutical brand, announces Bollywood actor Sharvari as its brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant step in the brand’s mission to simplify nutrition for Indians, making wellness accessible, sustainable, and effective.

Sharvari, known as fitness and health conscious, mirrors the brand’s philosophy of combining science and simplicity to help people lead more balanced lives. Together, they aim to inspire a new generation to prioritise wellness through thoughtful habits and innovative solutions

As someone who leads a busy, active life and places importance on fitness and nutrition, Sharvari embodies the brand’s ethos of sustainable, well-rounded wellness. The actress, known for her dedication to both physical and mental well-being, particularly champions Wellbeing Nutrition’s sports nutrition and collagen ranges, key components of her fitness regimen as she prepares for her role in the upcoming film Alpha. Sharvari is especially focused on using the brand’s Whey Protein to enhance her strength training and meet the demanding fitness goals for her role.

With Sharvari’s influence, the brand is ready to further solidify its presence, offering targeted solutions for fitness enthusiasts, and those seeking a comprehensive approach to holistic wellbeing.

Avnish Chhabria, founder and Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, shared their enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, “At Wellbeing Nutrition, we believe that wellbeing is a journey, not a destination. It’s about creating long-term healthy habits that fuel both body and mind. Our collaboration with Sharvari strengthens our belief in empowering individuals to take charge of their wellness. Our goal has always been to simplify nutrition for everyone, making it accessible, effective, and tailored to their unique needs. Sharvari embodies this narrative with her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, and together, we are excited to inspire millions to prioritise their wellbeing and make smarter, informed choices that empower them to live their best lives.”

Speaking about her association, the brand ambassador Sharvari said, “I’ve always believed that true health is not just about physical appearance but about nourishing the body from within and cultivating a lifestyle that supports long-term well-being. It's about balance—mind, body, and spirit. For me, wellness is a combination of prioritising self-care, and embracing habits that help us thrive. Wellbeing Nutrition’s approach to simplifying nutrition, using scientifically backed ingredients, and making wellness accessible truly resonates with my personal values. I am excited to partner with Wellbeing Nutrition and I look forward to inspiring others to embrace their own wellbeing journey.”

As part of this collaboration, Sharvari will be actively promoting Wellbeing Nutrition's Sports performance along with daily essentials. Wellbeing Nutrition continues to pioneer a cultural shift towards a lifestyle rooted in the art and science of living well.

Currently available in over 3,500 retail stores across India, Wellbeing Nutrition has also expanded its reach internationally, delivering to key markets in the UAE, UK, Europe, and the USA. With Sharvari's influence and the brand's innovative approach, Wellbeing Nutrition is set to inspire millions worldwide to embrace a more holistic approach to health.