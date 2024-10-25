Wellbeing Nutrition ropes in Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu for new campaign

Wellbeing Nutrition, a wellness and nutrition brand ropes in Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu for their latest campaign promoting the brand's protein products range. The couple embody the brand’s philosophy, making this collaboration a natural fit as they lend their influence to Wellbeing Nutrition’s Sports and Performance range.

The couple will be the face of the campaign promoting our sports and performance range- SuperFood plant protein, Multis for Him and Her, Triple Strength Omega and Magnesium. Wellbeing Nutritions’ sports and performance range is an essential building block that repairs the body, and helps with musical growth and recovery, easy digestion, weight management and strengthening immunity.

“Growing the Sports and Performance category has been a key focus for us, and we have seen incredible success with our protein and magnesium centric products, as they have displayed proven efficacy with our consumers, and people are slowly realising the importance of including micro-nutrients in their daily lives” says Saurabh Kapoor, co- founder of Wellbeing Nutrition. “In today’s fast-paced world, it’s becoming harder to meet nutritional needs through diet alone, which is where supplements play a crucial role in optimising health and well-being. Soha and Kunal, who lead active lifestyles, are the perfect fit for our campaign, and their voices will allow us to amplify our message and inspire people to make wellness a daily priority.”

Commenting on the association, Kunal Khemu said, “Staying fit and healthy while balancing personal and professional responsibilities can be challenging, but Wellbeing Nutrition makes it easy with their clean and effective products.”

Soha Ali Khan said, "I've always believed in a holistic approach to wellness, combining fitness with mindful nutrition. Wellbeing Nutrition’s commitment to clean, effective products aligns perfectly with my own values, making it a natural fit into my lifestyle.”