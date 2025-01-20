Wellbeing Nutrition teams up with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nayana James, and Lakshya for new campaign

Wellbeing Nutrition has joined forces with three fitness and sports personalities to amplify the narrative of its new ‘Unhustle Fitness’ campaign. Featuring Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian football goalkeeper; Nayana James, Indian athlete; and Lakshya, movie actor. The campaign brings together individuals who embody the philosophy of balance, resilience, and recovery.

The Unhustle Fitness campaign focuses on Wellbeing Nutrition's whey protein products designed to support muscle strength and recovery. The range includes, Whey Protein Isolate (unflavoured and dark chocolate), Whey Protein Blend (swiss chocolate and cappuccino), and Whey Protein Concentrate (unflavoured).

“Partnering with individuals who embody the philosophy of Unhustle Fitness allows us to amplify our message and reach a broader audience. Recovery is not just a fitness trend; it’s a paradigm shift that is here to stay,” said Avnish Chhabria, founder, Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition. “By collaborating with Gurpreet, Nayana, and Lakshya, we aim to inspire people from all walks of life to embrace a balanced, resilient, and sustainable fitness journey. Together, we are redefining what it means to be strong—not through hustle, but through recovery and endurance.”