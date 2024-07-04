Wellbeing Nutrition urges Indians to #ShowTheirTongue as a sign of victory over health issues

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Wellbeing Nutrition is set to revolutionise the way people approach health with its new campaign, "Show Your Tongue to Health Problems!". This playful initiative features Wellbeing Nutrition's innovative "Melts," dissolvable strips that deliver precise doses of powerful nutrients. Emphasising tongue-in-cheek humour, the campaign urges Indians to #ShowTheirTongue as a sign of victory over health issues, fostering a new consumer behavior that integrates well-being into daily routines with a ritual- "Tongue Out, Melts In, Wellbeing For The Win!"
The campaign focuses on the ease and effectiveness of Melts, designed to address common health concerns like sleep, hair health, and vitamin deficiencies. These dissolvable strips are crafted using clean, clinically proven ingredients combined with cutting-edge technology to provide high-quality, science-backed solutions. By making health routines fun and approachable, Wellbeing Nutrition aims to create a lasting impact on how people perceive and manage their well-being.
Wellbeing Nutrition has roped in Sanya Malhotra, Pratibha Ranta, Rohan Shah and Jibraan Khan to create the ritual- "Tongue Out, Melts In, Wellbeing For The Win!" for melts on social media to build recall and reinforce the campaign's message of making health routines fun and effective.
The Indian nutraceutical market, estimated at $4-5 billion currently, is projected to reach a staggering $18 billion by 2025, fueled by a growing health-conscious population seeking convenient and natural solutions. Wellbeing Nutrition is at the forefront of this growth, offering products that combine the art and science of living well.
"The Indian nutraceutical market is a billion-dollar opportunity in India and with the rising awareness amongst consumers, the idea with this campaign is to generate a consumer behaviour/ ritual. One that integrates taking charge of your wellbeing seamlessly into your daily life.” says Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition. “ At Wellbeing Nutrition, we strive to be consumers' lifelong partner in the pursuit of their holistic health with artfully curated and scientifically backed products. As an extension of the brand’s personality, This campaign will help us connect with a wider audience and emphasise the importance of innovative nutraceutical solutions that make taking charge of your health enjoyable."