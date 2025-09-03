Wellbeing Nutrition's new ad educates consumers on nutrient absorption

Wellbeing Nutrition, a health and wellness brand, has launched its latest consumer awareness campaign, Slow Release Supplements: Designed for Better Absorption. The campaign aims to raise awareness on the science of nutrient absorption and why it is the real measure of supplement effectiveness.

Advertisment

With rising consumer demand for Magnesium, Omega, and Multivitamin supplements driven by lifestyle-related stress, poor sleep quality, and increasing heart health concerns, the market is witnessing a clear shift toward clinically validated nutrition. While awareness around these categories has grown significantly in recent years, the larger conversation on supplement efficacy has primarily overlooked one critical factor: absorption.

With its 'Slow Range,' Wellbeing Nutrition addresses this gap through innovations including sustained-release and liposomal technology. Our innovations enable nutrients to be released gradually and absorb better.

The campaign will be amplified through digital activations, influencer collaborations and expert-led conversations to simplify the science of absorption and reinforce Wellbeing Nutrition’s position as a pioneer in clean, science-backed, clinically proven wellness solutions.

The portfolio features clinically formulated products such as Triple Magnesium Complex, Ultra Strength Magnesium+, 4x Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil, Probiotics and Daily Multivitamins. The Slow range has delivered 45% growth, with Magnesium accounting for over one-third of sales. The strong consumer response underscores a broader movement toward science-backed, absorption-led supplementation that delivers measurable health outcomes.

Speaking on the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, Co-founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, said: “In today’s market, supplements are often evaluated by the ingredients they list. However, science has consistently shown that it is absorption, not mere consumption, that determines real impact. Recognizing this early, we were among the first in India to introduce Slow release supplements in 2022, foreseeing the gap in effective supplementation. Our vision has always been to move beyond labels and deliver clinically validated formulations that work in harmony with the body, ensuring sustained results and long-term wellbeing.”

Adding to this, Varun Kandhari, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, said: “Indian consumers are becoming more aware and informed, over 60% now want proof of performance, not just promises. When we engage with them, it is clear that India is ready to embrace the future of supplementation, one built on science, transparency, and measurable outcomes. With magnesium and omega playing an increasingly vital role in managing stress, sleep, and heart health, this campaign focuses on building awareness around absorption science. Our aim is to empower consumers to move beyond noise, recognize clinically validated solutions, and make choices that truly enhance their wellbeing.”

The Slow Range and other Wellbeing Nutrition products are available across leading platforms including Amazon, Blinkit, Flipkart, Nykaa and offline retail stores nationwide.