Welspun appoints Madison Media Sigma as its Media AOR

The agency will handle the entire media mandate including Print, TV, Radio, Digital, OOH and Activation
Madison Media is delighted to share that it has been appointed as the Media AOR for home textile solutions provider, Welspun. The agency will handle the entire media mandate including Print, TV, Radio, Digital, OOH and Activation. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Sigma in Mumbai.
Welspun Group is one of the world’s leading Home Textile solution providers with a strong presence in Bed and Bath. The company began with Welspun Winilon Mills in the district of Palghar in 1985. Over the years, the company has spread its presence in over 50 countries with top global retailers. Welspun India is on track to meet the changing consumer preferences, driven by its differentiation strategy based on Branding, Innovation, Sustainability, along with a sustained focus on the Domestic market. It also continues to strengthen their relationships with Hospitality and Institution segments. Welspun weaves comfort with art at their design studios in India, the US and the UK; backed with strong consumer research. Welspun has an industry-defining and multi-level traceability system known as Wel-trak ® which enables consumers to trace back a finished product to its raw material source. Welspun is the largest exporter of Home Textile products from India.
Speaking about the partnership with Madison Media, Nemisha Ghia, CEO, Welspun Retail Business says, “Welspun is very aggressive in its expansion plans in domestic business and we aim to be the market leader in branded home linen market in a short span of time. To take this journey forward, we have selected Madison Media as our media partner. Madison is one of the oldest and respected names in Media business in India and we are confident that this partnership will really help our brands in their accelerated growth path.”
Says Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “The Home has become an even more important place in today’s new normal. And Welspun has been adding inspiration to Bedrooms and Bathrooms all these years. We are excited about partnering Welspun to create even more magic inside Consumers’ homes.”
Says Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, “We’re excited to be a part of Welspun’s journey, providing home textile solutions in India and across the globe. Looking forward to strengthening this partnership for years to come.”