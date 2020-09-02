Welspun appoints Madison Media Sigma as its Media AOR

Welspun Group is one of the world’s leading Home Textile solution providers with a strong presence in Bed and Bath. The company began with Welspun Winilon Mills in the district of Palghar in 1985. Over the years, the company has spread its presence in over 50 countries with top global retailers. Welspun India is on track to meet the changing consumer preferences, driven by its differentiation strategy based on Branding, Innovation, Sustainability, along with a sustained focus on the Domestic market. It also continues to strengthen their relationships with Hospitality and Institution segments. Welspun weaves comfort with art at their design studios in India, the US and the UK; backed with strong consumer research. Welspun has an industry-defining and multi-level traceability system known as Wel-trak ® which enables consumers to trace back a finished product to its raw material source. Welspun is the largest exporter of Home Textile products from India.