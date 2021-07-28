Welspun Flooring unveils 'Floor-makeover in a day' campaign

We spoke to Manjari Upadhye, CEO – domestic business, and Gaurav Sarda, head of marketing, about their company’s campaign.
Most people tend to get their houses painted once in every 4-5 years, and consider it to be a big chore. Changing the flooring so that it is in sync with the latest trends, seems to be an added hassle, as it requires furniture and also people to be displaced. Welspun Group’s recent digital campaign 'Floor Makeover In A Day’ provides a solution to this cumbersome task.
Featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, the digital film, which has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett, highlights how Welspun Flooring's Click N Lock tiles allow people to revamp the look and feel of their homes with minimum hassle.
Bachchan is seen asking the viewers to imagine a scenario where the floor beneath their feet changes in a jiffy, while they just sit in one place, highlighting the main proposition of a convenient and effortless floor retiling process.
Speaking to afaqs! about the campaign, Manjari Upadhye, CEO – domestic business, Welspun Flooring, says, “Most people stay with the same flooring, unless there is a real need, or they reach a break point of changing their floors. We came up with a solution of floor makeover in less than a day to address the pain point of the hassle that the customers face, while changing their floors.”
Commenting on the timing of the campaign, which is way ahead of Diwali, when most people in our country consider renovations, Gaurav Sarda, the company’s head of marketing, points out that people nowadays don’t wait for an occasion to do renovations, or home improvements.
“With this campaign, we are working towards a thought-change. We want flooring to be considered as part of décor, and not a fixture that comes with the house. To seed this, we started this campaign before people start considering renovations, or upgrading their home décors,” adds Sarda.
Upadhye also says that the brand wants to catch the consumer mindset at the right time. “Flooring is a purchase decision that takes time and planning from the customer’s end. They have to figure out the budget, according to their needs, and also make sure that the task is definitely completed before Diwali.”
The ad film will run on the company’s Facebook and YouTube channels.