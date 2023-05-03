Welspun India appoints ^ a t o m network as the creative AOR

Speaking on the mandate, Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun – domestic business, says, “Welspun focuses on offering thoughtful living to its consumers. Welspun has always had its customer’s best interests at the core to deliver a great product experience. Winning hearts through its innovative products and consistent quality, Welspun has always strived to offer meaningful products to its consumers. Our Vision is to make #HarGharWelspun and this vision requires us to understand the desires and aspirations of the new age homemakers in India and translate them into the way how we run our business. We are confident that ^ a t o m will able to impart their expertise in making these brands house hold names in Indian market”.