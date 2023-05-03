Welspun India appoints ^ a t o m network as the creative AOR

^ a t o m will manage the integrated creative duties of the flagship brands Spaces and Welspun under the new mandate.
Welspun India has appointed ^ a t o m network as the creative AOR .It was a multi-agency pitch which lasted over a month. The agency will manage the integrated creative duties of the flagship brands Spaces and Welspun under the new mandate.
Welspun India has a wide variety of home textile brands in India and a product portfolio in three major categories: Bed, Bath and Flooring, which makes it the preferred choice in homes across India and 35 other countries. The Indian domestic market continues to be the main focus.
Speaking on the mandate, Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun – domestic business, says, “Welspun focuses on offering thoughtful living to its consumers. Welspun has always had its customer’s best interests at the core to deliver a great product experience. Winning hearts through its innovative products and consistent quality, Welspun has always strived to offer meaningful products to its consumers. Our Vision is to make #HarGharWelspun and this vision requires us to understand the desires and aspirations of the new age homemakers in India and translate them into the way how we run our business. We are confident that ^ a t o m will able to impart their expertise in making these brands house hold names in Indian market”.
Abhik Santara, CEO and Director at ^ a t o m network, added. “ We are super excited to create work on a brand which touches each one of us every day through its product spread. We use them everywhere. Both the brands cater to different consumer segments, therefore the tone & voice, insights and the choice of mediums will vary drastically. There has been some great work on those brands in the last few years, and we look forward to doing some category defining work to make Spaces and Welspun reach every Indian home.”