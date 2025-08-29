Advertisment
Welspun Living launches new campaign ‘Kyunki Farq Padta Hai’ with Vidya Balan

The campaign highlights the role of quality in everyday home linen choices through light-hearted storytelling.

afaqs! news bureau
Welspun Living Limited (WLL), part of Welspun World, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, Kyunki Farq Padta Hai. The campaign includes two short films featuring actor Vidya Balan, using elements of humour and a supernatural twist to underline the importance of choosing quality home linen.

In a category often led by standardised options, the campaign draws attention to consumer habits of opting for unbranded or cheaper products and conveys that product quality can make a meaningful difference. The films feature Welspun’s QuikDry® Towels and Purekot Bedsheets, and use the tagline ‘Kyunki Farq Padta Hai’ to reinforce this message.

Conceptualised by ^a t o m network, the campaign presents everyday scenarios with a playful narrative style. It also reflects Welspun’s approach of communicating beyond product features to highlight how thoughtful choices contribute to comfort, durability, and overall experience at home.

The campaign is currently live across television, digital, print, outdoor, and social media platforms, reaching urban and semi-urban households across India.

Welspun Vidya Balan
