Welspun makes eco-friendly claim in digital poster

Environmental issues are a pressing concern today and brands are taking note of it. While some discourage the use of single use plastic, others are promoting ground water conservation. The NITI Aayog’s recent report highlights that groundwater levels in some of India’s biggest cities have fallen significantly. In the absence of proactive measures towards water conservation, 21 cities in India are estimated to be on the brink of running out of groundwater in 2020. Welspun's recent campaign – 'Welspun Groundwater Campaign' builds on this compelling issue.
The digital campaign aims to raise awareness around decreasing groundwater levels across the country. The campaign has been rolled out using digital ad banners backed by API integration, which shows residents the groundwater levels in their city on a real-time basis, along with highlighting Welspun’s 2-in-1 bed sheets as one of the immediate solutions to conserve water. The reversible bed sheets save up to 40 per cent of water during washing.
Speaking about the campaign, Manjari Upadhye, chief executive officer, domestic retail business, Welspun India, said in a press release, “Sustainability at Welspun India is not just a component of our business philosophy; it is an ethos embedded in every aspect of our value chain. Taking cognisance of the depleting groundwater levels across the country, we have launched a digital campaign that adopts an innovative approach to sensitise the citizens about the prevailing water crisis."
The campaign has been ideated and conceptualised by FoxyMoron, an independent digital products and services agency.
Umesh Shashidharan, media director, FoxyMoron, tells us over a telephonic conversation that the campaign was dynamically conceptualised through a programmatic platform. He explains that the data about the groundwater level was collected from a free to source government site for all the cities Welspun has a presence in.
On the basis of mapped data, an API (application programming interface) was created to highlight the groundwater level in that city. Three different types of creatives were then created – one for each - low, moderate and high water levels. “Where it's high, we are saying you should maintain this, where it is moderate we are saying there is scope for improvement and in cities with low groundwater levels, we say it is critical and now is the time to take some action.”
The campaign is currently live in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand and other regions where the groundwater levels are severely low.