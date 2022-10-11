Welspun unveils new ad campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

The ad campaign by the brand starring Akshay Kumar endorses the new range of towels and bedsheets, focusing on enhancing consumer lives.
Welspun, the flagship brand from Welspun India, has unveiled its new ad campaign Life Se Maango More, featuring Akshay Kumar as its new brand ambassador.
The Welspun brand was introduced with the aim of providing quality bed & bath products to consumers aspiring for branded home linen at accessible price points. Since its introduction, the brand has seen some memorable campaigns highlighting the unique features of its products.
Life Se Maango More campaign draws from the brand's constant endeavour of striving for better, asking for more in lives and features two innovative products - Welspun 2in1 Reversible Bedsheet and Welspun QuikDry Towel.
The 2in1 Reversible Bedsheet enables a better sleep by offering a quick switch between day-time and night-time ambiance. The TVC is rooted in the consumer habit of dusting/brushing their beds before sleep and conveys the message that “Aapke din ka mood hota hai raat ke mood se bilkul alag. Isliye sone se pehle bedsheet ko sirf jhaadna nahi hai”.
The innovative QuikDry Towel addresses a common consumer complaint of slow drying towels, and resultant poor bathing experience due to insufficient drying power of their towels.
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign Manjari Upadhye, CEO – domestic business, Welspun Global Brands, says, “Today’s consumers refuse to accept status quo and demand innovative solutions to their needs. Our QuikDry Towels and Reversible Bedsheets leverage Welspun’s technological prowess and address real problems faced by our consumers. Our brief for the campaign was simple - to bring out the real benefits of our products in an impactful and fun manner.”
Gaurav Sarda, VP & head of marketing - domestic business, Welspun Global Brands comments, “Akshay Kumar with his multi-faceted persona - action hero, masterchef and father fits seamlessly in personifying brand Welspun for its consumers. The TVCs conceptualised by Shreyansh Innovations bring out our product’s USPs in real life situations with a dash of Akshay Kumar’s signature humour, and also encourage them to ask for more.”
The campaign is live across 33 channels on television in 8 languages besides Print, OOHs and multiple digital & social media platforms.