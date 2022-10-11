Welspun unveils new ad campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

The innovative QuikDry Towel addresses a common consumer complaint of slow drying towels, and resultant poor bathing experience due to insufficient drying power of their towels.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign Manjari Upadhye, CEO – domestic business, Welspun Global Brands, says, “Today’s consumers refuse to accept status quo and demand innovative solutions to their needs. Our QuikDry Towels and Reversible Bedsheets leverage Welspun’s technological prowess and address real problems faced by our consumers. Our brief for the campaign was simple - to bring out the real benefits of our products in an impactful and fun manner.”