Welspun’s new ad with Akshay Kumar celebrates home comfort with a comic flair

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign features a fun approach to showcase the innovative offerings of the value-for-money home solutions brand.
Welspun, an innovative home solutions company, has launched a witty campaign featuring its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. Celebrating its association for the third consecutive year, the campaign has been designed to resonate with a wide range of audiences in a light-hearted manner.
Spanning across television commercials (TVCs), humorous social media reels and posts, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and cinema, etc. these entertaining narrative taps into the meme culture, featuring Akshay Kumar’s most memorable scenes from his blockbuster hits, with a humorous twist.
Bringing a fresh approach to home textiles category, this campaign repurposes iconic scenes to highlight Welspun's unique offerings, Wonder-full Bedsheet, 2-in-1 Reversible Bedsheet, QuikDry Towel, Welspun Anti-bacterial Towel, etc.
By utilising a multi-platform mix, the campaign is designed to create a lasting impact.
Pradnya Popade, head of marketing at Welspun Global Brands, said, “At Welspun, we believe a home should be as fun as it is functional, and what better way to spotlight our innovative, solution-driven products than with Akshay Kumar’s unmatched entertainment flair? This campaign highlights Welspun’s diverse offerings while blending comfort, practicality, and humor to make every home a perfect retreat.”
Yash Kulshresth, chief creative officer at ^ atom network, added, “Memes is the unofficial language of India, and Akshay has made significant contributions to this language over the years. We have created a unique blend by combining product attributes with popular Akshay memes to give Bharat something new to laugh about and remember. From conceptualisation to execution, Ravi and the team have endeavored to stay as close as possible to the world of memes without compromising the products.”
With a series of engaging videos, social media activations, TV, Cinema and impactful OOH placements, print, the campaign offers fun, stylish and practical home textile solutions to make every day at home feel special. Welspun continues to redefine home textiles with products that combine style, innovation, and practicality making it a go-to brand in the home textile industry.
CREDITS:
Client: Welspun Brands
Welspun Brands Team: Pradnya Popade, Kunal Udeshi, Ranjit Kakade
Creative and Social media Agency: ^ atom network
Creative Team: Yash Kulshresth, Ravikrishna S, Rahul Gaate, Shayoni Mitra, Yash Ghone, Tanuja Tatke
Account Management: Abheek Chatterji, Shristi Jha, Deepisha Patil, Deeksha Jha
PR Agency: Frangipani Communications - Rishi Basu