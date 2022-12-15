Wendy's asks customers to refresh their 20-year-old burger preference in India

Speaking about the campaign, Nishant Kedia, vice president & category head at Rebel Foods said, “Indians have been eating the same types of burgers for the last two decades and the available offerings lack excitement and innovation. The objective of this campaign is to drive awareness of the brand and educate consumers about the extraordinary experience offered by Wendy’s superior burgers in India. The campaign focuses on a new burger experience with deliciously different patties, a new variety of sauces and fresh veggies that is making life more fun and interesting.”