Wendy’s takes a dig at McDonald’s French fries to promote its ‘Hot & Crispy Fries’

Wendy's is known for trolling its competitors in the past as well. In 2018, it launched a national TV campaign calling out McDonald’s for using frozen beef patties in its hamburgers. Last year also, when the brand launched its breakfast menu, it took a dig at its competitors by putting up people’s tweets mocking Burger King and McDonald’s on billboards. One of the tweets read, “Wendy’s is making breakfast now, meanwhile Burger King is still trying to figure out this whole ‘lunch’ thing everyone’s talking about.”