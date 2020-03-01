"We're shifting to being travel-and-lifestyle centric": InterMiles' Zameer Kochar

Talking about the brand's journey post the shutdown of its airways business in April last year, Kochar mentions that for the last five years, the brand has been working towards a platform model, becoming an aggregator across categories. “We have been charting our shift from being airline-centric to being travel-and-lifestyle centric. Today, we are an enabler of our members’ entire travel and lifestyle needs across flights to any destination, stay, shopping, dining, and experiences at the destination.”