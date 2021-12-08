“We've got your back!” says Lenovo in latest campaign

Added Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, "It's easy to bring out emotions through the face, but in this campaign, we needed to land our idea through the backs. It was quite a challenge, but I think we've done a great job of it. We wanted to keep the stories real. So, we shot in the Puducherry Lenovo factory. We shot the teachers in Meghalaya. We shot kids in the jungles. And, that's why the films appear so authentic. In fact, even the static has come out magically beautiful."